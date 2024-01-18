Complaints about icy sidewalks pile up 2 days after snowstorm

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The rule for property owners is as follows: You must shovel your sidewalk three hours after snowfall ends, or three hours after sunrise if the snow event occurs at night.
But it appears not all residents of Boston have followed that rule, according to 311 reports.
Boston 311, a service that residents can use to report non-emergency issues, was flooded with complaints of snow that wasn’t shoveled from sidewalks two days after Tuesday’s nasty weather — and one day before more snow was expected to hit the region.
The complaints came from residents of just about every neighborhood, from the Seaport to Dorchester and Brighton. There were also reports from public areas. Some of them include:
WBZ reported that city officials were issuing fines, which can range from $50 for buildings with less than 16 units to $200 for commercial buildings. Each day an owner doesn’t address the snow is a separate fine, and owners will also be fined for shoveling snow into the street.
It appeared that as of Thursday, there were cases being closed on Boston 311, with notes that said tickets or citations were issued — or that citations couldn’t be issued because snow or ice was removed by the time officials arrived to the address.
“Simply put, we’re looking for an accessible path of travel,” city officials said. “While the rule is three hours, we try to be reasonable for deciding when we start the clock. Our goal isn’t to fine you. We just want people — especially youth and seniors — to be able to get around safely.”
Ice on sidewalks is obviously a major safety issue, and the current snow and ice on the ground has resulted in a slight uptick in hospital visits, reports The Boston Globe.
“There have been more patients than usual coming in for slipping on ice,” a Boston Medical Center spokesperson told the paper.
Friday’s snowfall is expected to be much lighter, with up to 2 inches in most communities. Meteorologists said this snow is expected to be drier and more fluffy, but slick roads could still impact commutes.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.