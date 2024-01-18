Local News Police searching for person who slashed Springfield mayor’s tires The person, wielding a knife, allegedly slashed all four of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s tires around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. City of Springfield, MA - Office of Communications

Springfield police are investigating after a person vandalized the mayor’s car that was parked at City Hall on Wednesday, officials said.

The person, wielding a knife, allegedly slashed all four of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s tires around 2 p.m., officials shared on Facebook. The person is at large and in possession of a large knife, the city said.

Sarno said in a statement on Thursday that the person visited his office on Tuesday and Wednesday and acted “very agitated and threatening in demanding to see me.”

In images shared by the City of Springfield, the person appears to be a white man and is wearing tan work boots, khaki pants, and a black zip-up hoodie.

The mayor announced on Thursday that the city will conduct a complete review of the security of Springfield’s public offices.

“Take myself out of the picture, this is a serious act of violence with a deadly weapon,” Sarno said in a statement on Wednesday. “A concern for our residents and the public, with this individual walking around our streets with this weapon. It is very concerning that someone is acting out like this and endangering the public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Springfield police or anonymously through their Text-A-Tip program.