Local News Van lands in sinkhole after crashing into fire hydrant in Attleboro The vehicle was recovered and the 86-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A van ended up in a sinkhole in Attleboro Wednesday after crashing into a fire hydrant.

Police told NBC10 Boston that the van had crashed into a hydrant on County Street at about 10:15 a.m. According to the news station, an 86-year-old was driving the van and told police he may have passed out before the crash.

According to WHDH, the hydrant was damaged in the collision, causing the road to flood and opening the sinkhole.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, NBC Boston reported.

The van was removed from the sinkhole, and the hole was closed. Attleboro police told WHDH that the crash was still being investigated Wednesday afternoon.