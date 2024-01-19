Local News 3 Cape middle school students hospitalized after eating chocolate bar One student experienced a reaction at school and told officials the three children ate a chocolate bar on the school bus.

Three middle school-aged children were hospitalized Thursday after eating a chocolate bar on a school bus in Yarmouth, the Yarmouth Police Department said.

One of the students, who attends Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School, went to the nurse’s office after 9 a.m. for a reaction to something they ate.

“The ill student reported being nauseous and disoriented,” police said.

The student told school officials they had a chocolate bar on the school bus and shared it with two other students.

Those other two students were not experiencing symptoms, police said, but all three students were taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the Yarmouth Fire Department.

It isn’t immediately clear if the chocolate bar was the reason the student experienced symptoms. Police said because they didn’t have the chocolate bar or wrapper, they “cannot confirm what was eaten.”

“Thankfully all of the students are fine,” police said.