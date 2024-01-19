Local News Animal Rescue League to benefit after North Shore dog lover scratches for $4 million The Peabody man opted for a one-time payment of $2,600,000. Paul Riley of Peabody, here with his pal Raven, was the winner of a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Cash” instant ticket game. Massachusetts State Lottery

The Animal Rescue League stands to benefit from a Peabody dog lover’s lottery luck.

Paul Riley won a total prize of $4 million from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Cash” instant scratch ticket game, the lottery announced this week. Riley decided on a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes).

Riley was joined by his furry companion, a dog named Raven, when accepting his prize.

When asked how he would spend some of the money, Riley replied that he wants to donate money to the Animal Rescue League and buy his wife a car, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased from Summit Variety in Peabody, and the store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.