Local News Raccoon set on fire in Quincy dies from injuries "We are all very sad today, but don’t regret giving her a chance. We know she was fighting until the end." Veterinarians at New England Wildlife Center hid medicine inside chicken nuggets for the raccoon. New England Wildlife Center/Facebook

After nearly two weeks of surgeries and intensive wound care, a raccoon that was caged and placed over a fire in Quincy has died.

The raccoon had been in the care of the New England Wildlife Center since New Year’s Eve, one day after Quincy resident Andrew Chieu, 63, allegedly tried to set the animal on fire. Chieu has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty.

According to the wildlife center, the raccoon suffered severe burns on her stomach, back, and paws. Her initial treatment plan included pain medications, antibiotics, fluids, and nutritional support, the New England Wildlife Center wrote in a Facebook post.

On Jan. 9, the center said the raccoon surprised caregivers with her “resilience and bright attitude,” even enjoying some “light enrichment activities” and a special treat of drive-through chicken nuggets with medicine tucked inside.

Three days later, however, veterinarians found the raccoon lethargic following a third surgery to remove damaged skin. The animal died a short time later, despite emergency medications and CPR, according to the wildlife center.

“We are all very sad today, but don’t regret giving her a chance,” the New England Wildlife Center wrote in a Jan. 12 post. “We know she was fighting until the end.”