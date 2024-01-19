Local News T police seek ‘person of interest’ who allegedly kicked woman in the face Investigators say the woman suffered “serious lacerations to her face” when she was attacked at Charles/MGH Station earlier this month.

MBTA Transit Police are seeking the identity of a man suspected of kicking a woman in the face at Charles/MGH Station.

According to T police, a woman sustained “serious lacerations to her face” when a person kicked her around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 11. Investigators on Friday released security camera images of the man, who they called a person of interest.

ID Sought re: ABDW-Shod Foot investigation. 1/11 940AM #MBTA Charles/MGH. Victim sustained serious laceration to her face. Boston EMS treated on scene. Recognize this person of interest? Contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. You can remain anonymous. TY !!! pic.twitter.com/Jy3tAQmi2l — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 19, 2024

Police said EMS treated the woman at the scene after the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 617-222-1050. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.