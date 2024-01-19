T police seek ‘person of interest’ who allegedly kicked woman in the face

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are seeking the identity of a man suspected of kicking a woman in the face at Charles/MGH Station.
According to T police, a woman sustained “serious lacerations to her face” when a person kicked her around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 11. Investigators on Friday released security camera images of the man, who they called a person of interest.
Police said EMS treated the woman at the scene after the assault.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 617-222-1050. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.
