Local News Charges sought after police free puppy locked in car at Quincy Center Firefighters helped transit police rescue the dog, who was left alone in a car in below-freezing temps.

MBTA Transit Police are investigating after they found a puppy unattended in a locked car at a T station on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they plan to charge the owner of the puppy after they rescued the dog around 12:30 p.m. at Quincy Adams Station.

Investigators said officers responded to reports of a dog left unattended inside a locked vehicle at the station.

After finding the dog locked in the car, transit police called the Quincy Fire Department to help them get into the vehicle to remove the dog, according to officials.

Police said the puppy was turned over to animal control officers and criminal charges will be sought pending an investigation. It’s unclear how long the dog was alone in the car.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), it can be fatally dangerous to leave pets in cars — even in winter. Animals can develop hypothermia if left alone in a cold vehicle for too long.

According to the AKC, hypothermia can begin to set in dogs when their temperature drops below 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Thursday afternoon, Quincy saw a low temperature of 22 degrees. Frostbite is also a risk for animals left alone in frigid cars, according to the AKC.