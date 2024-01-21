Local News Nashua, New Hampshire police fatally shoot armed man The man, who was the subject of a domestic disturbance call, has not been publicly identified, the AG said. Stock Photo

A man was killed in Nashua, N.H. Saturday after police responding to a domestic dispute fired at him outside a home, the state’s Attorney General said.

Nashua police responded to a 911-reported domestic disturbance at a home on Marie Avenue just before noon. Four officers found the man outside the home with a handgun, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.

One officer discharged a “less-than-lethal projection,” such as a rubber bullet. The three other officers fired bullets, officials said.

The man then went inside, where he was “found by the police to be nonresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the AG said.

He died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The four officers will be formally interviewed as part of an investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.

“Pursuant to protocol, the identity of the four police officers who fired at the adult male will not be disclosed until formal interviews have occurred,” the AG said.

The identify of the man killed has also not been released.