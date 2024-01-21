Local News Dogwalker, dog rescued after falling through ice in Concord “Our firefighters worked swiftly and professionally to help this woman and dog get to safety after falling through the ice, and we are happy that they are alright.”

Concord firefighters treated a woman and her dog this weekend after they fell through the ice at the pond near Balls Hill Road, according to a statement from the fire department.

On Friday around 10:40 a.m., Concord fire responded to a call that a woman and a dog had fallen into the ice.

The woman, who turned out to be a dog walker, tried to rescue to dog after it had fallen into the ice and accidentally fell in herself, according to officials.

When first responders located the 26-year-old woman, she had pulled herself and the dog out of the ice, according to the statement.

Officials said they were immediately treated for hypothermia.

The firefighters then placed the woman and the dog into a transportable emergency stretcher called a Stokes basket and carried her a quarter mile to a clearing, where she was transported via RTV to the parking lot and then to an area hospital via emergency vehicle, according to the statement.

The dog’s owners took the canine to a local veterinary hospital to be treated as well, according to officials.

“Our firefighters worked swiftly and professionally to help this woman and dog get to safety after falling through the ice, and we are happy that they are alright,” said Fire Chief Thomas Judge. “We would like to remind members of the community that our recommendation is to stay off the ice, but if you choose to do so, to proceed with great caution and be prepared.”

The fire department urged residents to do a quick search of local winter safety protocols before venturing out into the world as the colder months continue. There are also resources from the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife website.