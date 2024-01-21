Local News Driver charged following wrong-way crash in Swansea Timothy Couturier, 53, of Swansea, faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence an negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other

A suspect is in custody following a wrong-way crash in Swansea Thursday night, according to a statement from Police Chief Marc Haslam.

Thursday at around 7:54 p.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound in a southbound lane near 147 Swansea Mall Drive (Route 118) when it struck another car head-on, according to the statement.

Police say Timothy Couturier, 53, of Swansea, drove this vehicle. Following the crash, Couturier was extracted from his car and taken to an area hospital, according to the statement.

Couturier was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license as well as operating a vehicle in the wrong lane on a state highway.

He was arraigned Friday in his hospital bed in a hospital in Providence.

Police identified the other driver as Tristan Tucker, 20, of Swansea. According to the statement, police pulled Tucker from his car while it was on fire.

He remains in the hospital following the incident, according to officials.