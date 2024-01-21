Local News Four-vehicle crash in Dracut kills 1, seriously injures 8 others The Saturday-night crash is under investigation by the Dracut Police Department.

A four-vehicle crash in Dracut Saturday night resulted in the death of one individual and the hospitalization of eight others, officials said.

The Dracut Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1020 Merrimack Ave in Dracut around 9 p.m. Saturday after reports of a crash, a press release said.

One person was declared dead at the scene and eight others were brought to local hospitals. The conditions of the injured were not released, but officials said the crash resulted in “multiple serious injuries.”

Merrimack Avenue was closed for several hours.

The crash is being investigated by the Dracut Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.