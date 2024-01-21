Four-vehicle crash in Dracut kills 1, seriously injures 8 others

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A four-vehicle crash in Dracut Saturday night resulted in the death of one individual and the hospitalization of eight others, officials said.
The Dracut Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1020 Merrimack Ave in Dracut around 9 p.m. Saturday after reports of a crash, a press release said.
One person was declared dead at the scene and eight others were brought to local hospitals. The conditions of the injured were not released, but officials said the crash resulted in “multiple serious injuries.”
Merrimack Avenue was closed for several hours.
The crash is being investigated by the Dracut Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.