Local News Owner of West Roxbury convenience store arrested, charged with drug trafficking A community complaint led officers to find an array of illicit substances, including fentanyl, in Isaac Rosa’s possession. A West Roxbury convenience store owner was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after, police said, they found cocaine and fentanyl in his store. Boston Police Department

Officers arrested the owner of a convenience store in West Roxbury last week after allegedly finding an array of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, in his possession.

45-year-old Isaac Rosa was arrested and charged with several counts of trafficking and possession of classified substances after officials executed search warrants on his store Familia Grocery and on his car, home, and person, the Boston Police Department said in a press release.

Rosa became the subject of an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics from the local convenience store, located at 243 Grove St., after officials received a community complaint, police said.

After executing four search warrants, police found bottles of Lactose and Gabapentin pills and plastic bags containing cocaine, crack cocaine, powder fentanyl, Percocet, and marijuana, the department said. They also located several digital scales, assorted glass stem crack pipes, and over $1000 in cash, according to police.

Rosa, who lives in West Roxbury, is charged with trafficking Class A Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Class B cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Class B Percocet, possession with intent to distribute Class D marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute Class E Gabapentin. He is set to be arraigned in West Roxbury Court, police said.

A photo of the confiscated materials provided by police showed three bottles of Lactose pills, wads of $20 bills, a box of plastic bags, and several digital scales.

Further details about the community complaint that led to Rosa’s arrest were not provided.