Local News

13 residents displaced after fire in multi-family house in Jamaica Plain

The displaced residents were directed to the Massachusetts Red Cross for housing.

By Emily Spatz

Over a dozen residents were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out in a multi-family house on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, the Boston Fire Department (BFD) said. 

No injuries were reported, officials said. Thirteen displaced residents were directed to the Massachusetts Red Cross to find housing. 

The BFD Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.