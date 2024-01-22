Local News 13 residents displaced after fire in multi-family house in Jamaica Plain The displaced residents were directed to the Massachusetts Red Cross for housing.

Over a dozen residents were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out in a multi-family house on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, the Boston Fire Department (BFD) said.

Companies working earlier at a fire on Centre St. JP. in a multi family house. No injuries to report , 13 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help to find housing. The BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/UPimmQZH6x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 21, 2024

No injuries were reported, officials said. Thirteen displaced residents were directed to the Massachusetts Red Cross to find housing.

The BFD Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.