19-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified

Authorities on Monday released the name of the 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Springfield on Sunday morning.
Springfield police responded to the 0-100 block of Stevenson Street for a report of a shooting around 9 a.m., according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
At the scene they found 19-year-old Isabel Alcaide of Springfield suffering from gunshot wounds. She was brought to Baystate Medical Center where she died of her injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the DA’s office.
