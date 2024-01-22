Local News Downtown Boston Dunkin’ closed after sewage, rat droppings found Inspectors visited the location on Cambridge Street twice this month. The Dunkin' logo is seen on another storefront, in 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

A Dunkin’ in Downtown Boston is closing after the restaurant failed two health inspections earlier this month, according to city reports.

The Dunkin’ at 106 Cambridge St. closed after their license was temporarily suspended on Jan. 4. Health inspectors noted rat droppings found in the common area, a hole in a wall leaking water into dry storage, and sewage leaking from the bathroom into common areas.

A week later, the inspectors returned on Jan. 11 and noted the same infractions.

The reports say the restaurant should clean to remove the sewage and rat droppings and repair the bathroom leaks. Dunkin’ posted a sign on the door, news outlets reported, saying the location is temporarily closed.

Advertisement:

They list two nearby locations to visit. One is down the street at 296 Cambridge St., and the other by City Hall Plaza on Tremont Street.

Dunkin’ did not reply to a request for comment.