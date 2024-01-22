Fundraiser started to support Wilbraham police officer shot in line of duty

Newsletter Signup
A fundraiser is underway to support a Wilbraham police officer who was shot in the line of duty over the weekend.
The fundraiser, started by the Greg Hill Foundation, has garnered more than $13,000 in donations as of Monday night.
“It is anticipated that the officer will require surgeries and have a long road to recovery,” the description of the fundraiser reads.
Wilbraham police responded to a residence on Old Carriage Road in the town on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a man threatening other residents in the home, according to police. At the scene, the officers outside the house exchanged gunfire with a 53-year-old man, later identified as Michael Ortega, who was inside the home.
A 29-year-old police officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the exchange and brought to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said on Sunday the officer was in stable condition.
The other residents of the home escaped through a second floor window onto a lower roof and were helped down by police using a ladder, according to police. Ortega was later found in the house with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. He is also in stable condition, according to police.
Ortega is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The incident remains under investigation.
“The Wilbraham Police Department would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to the members of the local community, police, fire & EMS, and hospital staff,” the police department wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Your continued support of our injured officer, their family, and friends is greatly appreciated.”
