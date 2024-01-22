These were the most popular baby names in Boston for 2023

Newsletter Signup
Boston officials on Monday released the most popular names for babies born in the city in 2023.
There were 20,645 births registered in Boston for the 2023 calendar year, according to the city. The most popular names for the city’s newest arrivals were Olivia and Liam, with Emma and Noah, Sophia and Henry, and Charlotte and Leo following behind.
The Boston birth registry collected the most popular names for the youngest Bostonians and categorized them based on the babies’ sex assigned at birth.
Below, see the 20 most popular names for girls and boys, according to the city.
