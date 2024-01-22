Local News These were the most popular baby names in Boston for 2023 According to the city, 20,645 births were registered in Boston last year. Eric Gay / AP, File

Boston officials on Monday released the most popular names for babies born in the city in 2023.

There were 20,645 births registered in Boston for the 2023 calendar year, according to the city. The most popular names for the city’s newest arrivals were Olivia and Liam, with Emma and Noah, Sophia and Henry, and Charlotte and Leo following behind.

The Boston birth registry collected the most popular names for the youngest Bostonians and categorized them based on the babies’ sex assigned at birth.

Below, see the 20 most popular names for girls and boys, according to the city.

Girls

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Sofia Isabella Grace Chloe Amelia Maya Luna Gianna Mia Nora Ava Natalie Ella Emilia Maeve Eleanor

Boys

Liam Noah Henry Leo Theodore Jack Julian James Thomas Benjamin William Luca John Ethan Logan Aiden Charles Samuel Joseph Oliver