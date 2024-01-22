Local News

These were the most popular baby names in Boston for 2023

According to the city, 20,645 births were registered in Boston last year.

Eric Gay / AP, File

By Dialynn Dwyer

Boston officials on Monday released the most popular names for babies born in the city in 2023. 

There were 20,645 births registered in Boston for the 2023 calendar year, according to the city. The most popular names for the city’s newest arrivals were Olivia and Liam, with Emma and Noah, Sophia and Henry, and Charlotte and Leo following behind.

The Boston birth registry collected the most popular names for the youngest Bostonians and categorized them based on the babies’ sex assigned at birth. 

Below, see the 20 most popular names for girls and boys, according to the city.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sofia
  6. Isabella
  7. Grace
  8. Chloe
  9. Amelia
  10. Maya
  11. Luna
  12. Gianna
  13. Mia
  14. Nora
  15. Ava
  16. Natalie
  17. Ella
  18. Emilia
  19. Maeve
  20. Eleanor

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Henry
  4. Leo
  5. Theodore
  6. Jack
  7. Julian
  8. James
  9. Thomas
  10. Benjamin
  11. William
  12. Luca
  13. John
  14. Ethan
  15. Logan
  16. Aiden
  17. Charles
  18. Samuel
  19. Joseph
  20. Oliver