Two Massachusetts residents injured in separate snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation is urging snowmobile operators to use caution when riding after two people suffered injuries in separate snowmobile crashes Sunday.
In one instance, Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel and an officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Office responded to Primary Trail 141 in Pittsburg after a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.
A press release from the Conservation Office said the driver of the snowmobile was a 47-year-old from Waltham, Mass. He collided with a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile after he was unable to make a turn in the trail.
He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
A second crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Primary Trail 133 near Magalloway Road. The rider was identified as a 59-year-old from Taunton, who collided with a tree after failing to slow down at an intersection.
She was also brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment.
“The investigation into the cause of these crashes are still ongoing but Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind snowmobile operators to always operate within their abilities and wear the proper safety equipment,” officials said.
