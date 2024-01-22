Local News Workers at Swansea Five Guys raising money for colleague injured in wrong-way crash “It’s such a terrible thing to see happen to someone so full of joy in this world.”

The staff of a Five Guys in Swansea are rallying to support a coworker who was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash last week.

Tristan Tucker, 20, of Swansea has been hospitalized since the crash on Thursday night, when he was struck head-on by another vehicle that was heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Swansea Mall Drive.

Tucker’s coworkers at the nearby Five Guys, where the 20-year-old has been working for about six months, told WHDH their colleague was on his break when the crash occurred.

“He’s such a treasure at Five Guys,” Austin Kehoe told the station. “It’s such a terrible thing to see happen to someone so full of joy in this world.”

According to WHDH, Tucker suffered a brain bleed and is in a medically-induced coma.

Kehoe told the station that the staff of the restaurant are pooling their tips to donate to Tucker and his family. So far, they’ve raised more than $4,000. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support Tucker and his family.

The other driver in the crash, 53-year-old Timothy Couturier of Swansea, is facing multiple charges including operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.