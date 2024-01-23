$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Framingham apartment fire

Newsletter Signup
Framingham authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire at an apartment building early Monday morning.
Framingham firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire at 1630 Worcester Road at 3:50 a.m., according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The blaze caused damage to the building’s lobby and two elevators.
Four people were taken to the hospital for observation and later released.
“An initial investigation indicates an intentionally set fire, but we are still conducting the investigation,” Dutcher said in a statement.
According to Framingham officials, Monday’s fire is just the latest blaze seen at the apartment building in recent months. The department also responded to a 3-alarm fire at the building in October.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Arson Watch Hotline at 800-682-9229.
