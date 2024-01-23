Local News Diesel spill at commuter rail fuel building prompts Hazmat response The spill was contained in the building and did not cause environmental impacts, officials said.

A broken pipe resulted in a diesel spill in a commuter rail fueling building early Tuesday morning, officials said.

A diesel spill was reported in the Southampton Street Service and Inspection Facility, located at 110 Widett Circle, at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Keolis, the operator of MBTA’s commuter rail lines.

According to an X post by the Boston Fire Department, firefighters responded to a broken pipe, which broke during a fuel delivery, with a level 2 Hazmat response.

Earlier this morning , a level 2 Hazmat response for a broken pipe in the building leaking diesel during delivery , at 110 Widett Circle . The leak has been stopped and contained to a holding tank. BFD Hazmat Techs will remain to supervise the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/K4CtPNmw3O — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2024

As of 8:30 a.m., the spill had been contained and clean-up was underway, Keolis said in an email statement.

Advertisement:

“The current assessment is that the spill was wholly contained within the building and there is no environmental impact,” the statement said. “The root cause of the spill is under investigation.”

Boston fire officials said Hazmat technicians remained on scene to supervise the cleanup.

“Keolis would like to thank and commend the crews on-site, who immediately followed protocol when they discovered the spill and prevented further impacts,” Keolis’ statement said.

There were minor impacts to service Tuesday morning because of the event, but no further disruptions are anticipated at this time, Keolis said.

“Passengers should follow @mbta_cr_alerts for the most up to date information,” the spokesperson said in a statement.