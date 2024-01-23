Local News Fitchburg school principal on paid leave amid investigation Some community members are rallying around Goodrich Academy Principal Alexis Curry as a third-party investigation is underway. Goodrich Academy

A Fitchburg principal was put on temporary paid administrative leave amid an investigation, school officials said.

Alexis Curry, principal of Goodrich Academy, is facing an independent, third-party investigation into allegations that have not been publicly released.

Superintendent of Fitchburg Public Schools Jonathan Thompson wrote to parents about the change in administration at Goodrich, a high school with 226 students.

Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia shared the statement on Facebook on Saturday.

“At this time, we are in the information gathering stage of the process,” Thompson wrote in the statement. “In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to share any details.”

Thompson said he will share updates with families as they come up.

“At this time, I am asking for everyone’s cooperation and support,” he wrote. “Students should continue to attend classes and refrain from any activities that may disrupt the learning process. We will continue to provide the quality education and support Goodrich Academy is known for.”

A petition to reinstate Curry had more than 1,100 signatures as of Tuesday evening. Parents and students have organized demonstrations and walkouts at the high school, the Sentinel and Enterprise reported.

Grads of Goodrich, a public Facebook group, has also been devoted to Curry’s reinstatement. Students and parents shared positive messages about the principal’s impact at the high school, and the group organized a demonstration at South Street School on Tuesday morning.

“I’m so glad the students are able to protest in the proper way and have their voice heard,” someone shared with a video of the demonstration.