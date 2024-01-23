Local News North Reading firefighters and police help deliver baby in bathroom The healthy baby girl and her parents were taken to Winchester Hospital after a successful delivery, officials said.

Police and firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby girl in the bathroom of a family’s house last week, the North Reading Fire and Police Departments said in a press release Monday.

First responders were called to Greenbriar Condominiums on Greenbriar Drive on Jan. 15 for a report of a woman who was in labor in her bathroom, officials said.

According to the release, firefighters Jon Burt and Jim Casaletto helped the mother and father. Firefighter Carisma Michel, Captain Mike Tannian, and Officer Chris Murphy also assisted.

North Reading Fire and Police Departments Assist Mother in Labor https://t.co/3lmSlld943 — North Reading Fire Department (@NRFire) January 22, 2024

The baby girl and her parents were then transported to Winchester Hospital.

“I’m extremely proud of the firefighters and police officers who responded to this urgent call for assistance,” Fire Chief Don Stats in the press release. “All five individuals handled themselves well and provided professional and compassionate support while making mom and dad feel at ease.”