Local News Police: 19-year-old charged with intent to distribute after traffic stop revealed 61 baggies of marijuana Brandy Perez, 19, of Springfield was arrested last week. Massachusetts State Police

A 19-year-old from Springfield is facing multiple charges after police say they found dozens of bags of marijuana and ‘”a large amount of cash’” during a traffic stop last week.

State police said a trooper was patrolling Federal Street in Springfield on Jan. 17 when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of Federal and Taylor Streets. The trooper was speaking with the vehicle’s driver, 19-year-old Brandy Perez of Springfield, after stopping the vehicle when he allegedly observed “a large amount of cash wrapped in rubber bands” along with baggies of suspected marijuana and “numerous” packages of suspected THC vape pens in the car.

“Due to Perez’s age, the amount of the THC products, and the manner in which they were packaged, Perez was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest,” police said.

According to police, 61 individual baggies of marijuana and 31 THC vape pens were found in the car.

Perez was charged with possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Class D substance; possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute; and possession of a Class C substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at Springfield District Court, according to police.