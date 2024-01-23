Local News Celebration of life planned for UMass Dartmouth student, ‘a champion and a great friend’ Flordan ‘Flo’ Bazile died unexpectedly last week.

The UMass Dartmouth community will gather Thursday to celebrate the life of Flordan ‘Flo’ Bazile, a student athlete who died unexpectedly last week.

The loss of Bazile, 21, of New Bedford has left the community “heartbroken,” the university’s athletics department said in a statement.

“Flo was hard-working, passionate, determined, energetic, a champion and a great friend,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Flo’s family, friends and Corsair teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Days before his passing was announced, Bazile was recognized for the second straight week for his athletic achievements, being named the Track Athlete and Track Rookie Athlete of the Week.

The event honoring Bazile will be held Thursday at the Campus Center Auditorium at 5 p.m. A fundraiser on GoFundMe has also been started to support his family.

“He was a beloved family member and friend whose presence brought joy and warmth to all who knew him,” fundraiser organizers wrote.

According to The Boston Globe, Bazile was last seen on the university’s campus around 2 a.m. on Jan. 15 and his body was recovered a day later from the Acushnet River, with the cause of his death being ruled a suicide.

UMass Dartmouth is making counseling services available to students and staff. The school said the campus Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the after-hours Support Help Line can be reached at (508) 910-4357. The Center for Religious and Spiritual Life has ministers from several faiths who can also provide confidential counseling and be reached at (508) 999-8872.