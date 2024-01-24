Local News 18 protesters will face charges for allegedly defacing Raytheon sign during demonstration The protesters in Tewksbury last week blocked traffic and prevented employees from getting into the company’s building.

Eighteen people will be charged in connection with a protest last week outside Raytheon Technologies in Tewksbury during which demonstrators allegedly splashed red paint over the company’s sign.

Tewksbury police said the department responded around 6:52 a.m. on Jan. 17 to a report that a large group of protesters was blocking traffic outside the defense contractor’s building on Apple Hill Drive.

“Officers arrived to find a large group of protestors blocking traffic and preventing employees and vendors from entering the facility,” police said. “Protesters were speaking out against the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Their actions impeded traffic, including school buses.”

Police said officers worked to “de-escalate the situation” and allow vehicles to enter the facility. The protesters left on their own, according to police.

While on the scene, Raytheon security pointed out to officers that demonstrators had splashed red paint over the company sign.

“The Tewksbury Police Department has identified 18 protesters,” police said. “Upon reviewing the damage and carefully considering the behavior of protesters, police will seek summonses for protesters to face charges of defacing or damaging property and disorderly conduct.”

The 18 individuals, whose names have not been released, will be scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in a public place, but in this instance several laws were broken, and we will hold those who violate the law accountable,” Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement.