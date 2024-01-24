Local News Book ‘ban’ reversed in North Attleborough after community reacts “Woke: A Young Poet's Call to Justice” is a book of poems covering topics such as social justice activism, discrimination, empathy, and joy. Macmillan Publishers

A book removed from a North Attleborough elementary school library will be returned to the shelves amid dismay from the community, the superintendent said.

Superintendent John Antonucci apologized for the decision to reassign “Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice” to the teachers’ resource library at Martin Elementary School, he said in a statement on Tuesday. He said the decision “missed the mark.”

“Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice” is a book of poems written by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood. Published in 2020, it touches on social justice activism, discrimination, empathy, and joy, the description says. The book includes sections on topics like ableism, body positivity, equality, community, and activism.

Antonucci said the district followed protocol after receiving a formal challenge to the book of poems. A committee of faculty, administrators, a curriculum coordinator and a parent evaluated the book, but Antonucci said his ultimate decision came from the age range.

“On the publisher’s note that the book was geared toward those age 8-12 (our students are as young as five in the Martin Elementary School), I decided that the book was best approached by students in a facilitated or structured manner and ultimately the decision was made to reassign the book to the teachers’ resource library,” he said in a statement.

The “ban,” which Antonucci pointed out to The Sun Chronicle was not an outright ban, prompted a large reaction in the community. The removal of the book became a public discussion after an article in The Boston Globe reporting on book bans across the state this month. According to the Globe, the book was removed last May.

North Attleborough City Councilor Darius Gregory, the only Black council member, walked out of their meeting Monday night, saying the schools “failed.” He said there was no accountability for the decision.

“It’s disheartening to see one action by a review committee or a couple of folks can ultimately drag us all through the mud,” Gregory said. “I’m sitting here as the only Black face in this room and I’m embarrassed. I know our students in our schools don’t feel supported.”

The Chronicle also weighed in, saying the removal of the book is “a slap in the face to the mission of public education and to the First Amendment.”

Antonucci said it’s the first time he’s handled a book challenge and, after how the “Woke” reassignment went, the school committee is reevaluating their book challenge policy and their Library Media Center Materials Selection policy, which is from 2004.

“Although we followed the established district process, it has since become clear to me that this matter was not approached or communicated properly. Once again, I am sorry for that lapse,” Antonucci said. “It is clear that our policy/procedure in these matters needs to be re-evaluated.”

State lawmakers recently heard testimony about a bill “regarding free expression” for students. If passed, the law would clarify that certified school library teachers choose materials for libraries, while detailing a process for challenged materials that would keep books on the shelves during a review process.