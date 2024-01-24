Local News Boston man sentenced to 22 years in prison for soliciting 13-year-old on TikTok Hector Acevedo, 33, of Jamaica Plain, previously served prison time for multiple child and sexual exploitation offenses.

A Boston man with previous child and sexual exploitation convictions was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for posing as a teenager and soliciting a 13-year-old on TikTok.

Hector Acevedo, 33, of Jamaica Plain, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of receipt of child pornography by a recidivist, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy.

Acevedo, a Level 3 registered sex offender, was previously convicted in Suffolk County Superior Court on multiple child and sexual exploitation offenses, including trafficking a person for sexual servitude, posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct, and dissemination of child pornography and purchase or possession of child pornography, according to Levy’s office. He was sentenced in 2018 to a five-to-seven year prison sentence with three years of probation.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors allege that months after his release, while on state probation, Acevedo contacted a 13-year-old on TikTok claiming to be a 17-year-old boy, asking for her phone number, and then, via text, asking her to send nude photos to him. Levy’s office said he eventually coerced the victim to engage sexually with him over video chat.

“Acevedo also asked for her address, although she did not give it to him,” Levy’s office said. “He later solicited other children online on other platforms, pretending to be a pre-teen or teenage girl, and asked them to provide him with nude pictures.”

In addition to the 22 years in prison, the judge on Wednesday sentenced Acevedo to five years of supervised release for his latest conviction.