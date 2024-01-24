Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Braintree

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A dog named Rupert was rescued by firefighters in Braintree early Wednesday morning after the pup fell through ice.
The Braintree Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. to the end of Edgehill Road, according to the department. There, they found the small dog a few feet out in the water, holding on to the broken ice with his paws.
A firefighter donned a wetsuit and made his way out to Rupert with a rope and lifesaving ring, then carried the pup back to shore, the department said.
“Rupert’s owner was waiting anxiously on the shore and they were happily reunited,” they said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.