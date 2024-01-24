Local News Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Braintree The pup was holding on with his front paws when first responders arrived. Braintree Fire Department

A dog named Rupert was rescued by firefighters in Braintree early Wednesday morning after the pup fell through ice.

The Braintree Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. to the end of Edgehill Road, according to the department. There, they found the small dog a few feet out in the water, holding on to the broken ice with his paws.

A firefighter donned a wetsuit and made his way out to Rupert with a rope and lifesaving ring, then carried the pup back to shore, the department said.

“Rupert’s owner was waiting anxiously on the shore and they were happily reunited,” they said.