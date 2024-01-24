Local News Memorial scheduled for anniversary of deaths of Lindsay Clancy’s children in Duxbury The memorial prayer service will be at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Susan Egan with her son, Liam Egan, 11, during a vigil at Holy Family Church for the family last year. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Community members will come together to remember three Duxbury children on the anniversary of their deaths.

5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan were allegedly strangled with exercise bands by their mother Lindsay Clancy on Jan. 24, 2023 before she attempted to end her own life. She was indicted on murder charges in September while in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down.

With Love, From Duxbury, organized by the family’s former nanny, is hosting a memorial prayer service at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Together, we will commemorate the beautiful lives of Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy on the first anniversary of their tragic passing,” the event description said. “Your presence and heartfelt prayers will comfort their family, our extraordinary first responders, and all community members affected by this immense loss.”

The organization is raising money to build a playground with Where Angels Play Foundation, who built 26 playgrounds for each of the children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

The group is also hosting a therapy dog meet-and-greet at a local pet boutique Wednesday afternoon and a benefit barre workout class on Jan. 26. All proceeds and donations to With Love, From Duxbury will go towards the playground project.

Patrick Clancy, the children’s father, is also running the Boston Marathon in April and raising donations for Boston Children’s Hospital.