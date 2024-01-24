Local News Pedestrian killed by plow near Boston Medical Center early Wednesday morning Boston police said the crash is under investigation by the accident reconstruction team, fatal accident team, and homicide team. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff, File

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a plow near Boston Medical Center Wednesday morning, officials said.

Boston police said they received a call at 3:19 a.m. for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. Upon arrival, they located an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle, which is owned by W.L. French Jr. Trucking, remained on scene, police said.

“Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life,” said W.L. French Jr. Trucking, an excavating contractor based in North Billerica, in a statement. “W.L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken by this tragic accident. We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all those affected by this loss.”

Police said the accident reconstruction team, fatal accident team, and homicide team are investigating the crash. W.L. French Jr. Trucking said they are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.