Local News Mass. officials want to know if you see a bald eagle carrying a stick. Here’s why. This is the time of year that the birds of prey collect materials to build their nests. Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

Turns out, there’s a “stick season” for bald eagles, too.

Massachusetts wildlife officials want you to let them know if you spot one of the birds of prey carrying a stick in its talons as a way of helping the state identify nest locations for the eagles.

“It’s the season of the sticks for bald eagles!” the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, referencing the viral song “Stick Season” by Grammy nominee and New England native Noah Kahan.

According to the state, from December to February, bald eagles are collecting materials, including large sticks, to build their nests.

“In the mating pair, the male will collect the nesting materials and bring them to the female who will construct the nest,” the state agency wrote. “You can help us identify new nest locations by letting us know if you see an eagle carrying sticks at this time of year!”

If you spot an eagle carrying a stick, you can email [email protected] with time and location of your observation.