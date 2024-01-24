Local News Teen hospitalized after tombstone in Beverly cemetery falls on her leg The tombstone fell on the teen's leg after she reportedly tried to sit on it.

A teen was hospitalized after a tombstone in a cemetery fell on her leg in Beverly Tuesday evening, police said.

Beverly Police said a 17-year-old girl was found in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at 106 Brimbal Ave. with a 3-foot-high by 4-foot-wide tombstone on her leg.

The girl reportedly told police that she tried sitting on top of it, then slipped, according to Boston 25 News. That’s when the tombstone toppled over onto the teen’s leg.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. and were able to remove the heavy, fallen tombstone off the girl.

It isn’t immediately clear what the state of the teen’s injuries were, but multiple reports said she was recovering and expected to be OK.