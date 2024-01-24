Local News Mass. officers lauded after quick response saves autistic boy, 4, who wandered into river "This story could have had a much worse outcome."

A young autistic boy had a close call with a nearby river after he slipped out of his babysitter’s watch and out an open window in Webster earlier this month.

The Webster Police Department shared the story on Friday via Facebook, noting that the South Worcester County Communication Center received a call from the babysitter on the early afternoon of Jan. 13.

The child only had a diaper on at the time, according to the report.

Three Webster police officers responded to the scene, and “knowing that people with autism have an affinity for water, they rushed to the French River, which was close to the house where he had left,” the post noted.

An officer found the boy on the bank of the river, partially in the water at the time, and quickly took him out.

An ambulance took the boy to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

“We are extremely grateful for how quickly they were able to respond,” the boy’s mother told Boston 25 News of the first responders’ quick thinking. “We are glad they were trained to know what we as autism parents know, which is that water is a huge deal. Things could have gone very different, but he is a happy, healthy 4-year-old and we are very grateful he is safe and sound.”

The post from the police department commended the actions of the officers and communication center call takers and noted that, “This story could have had a much worse outcome.”