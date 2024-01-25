Local News Suffolk DA unveils animal cruelty task force Animal cruelty cases have been on the rise statewide. From 2019 to 2022, cases of animal abuse increased more than 70%, according to the Massachusetts Trial Court. Massachusetts State Troopers Carlo Mastromattei and Christopher Kane, who serve on Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's new animal cruelty task force, with Winter, a 14-week-old puppy under the Animal Rescue League's care. Massachusetts State Police

A new multi-agency task force aims to address an increasing number of animal cruelty cases across Suffolk County and the state.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the creation of the county’s first such task force alongside other local and state officials at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Care and Adoption Center on Wednesday.

“Anyone who has ever loved or owned a pet knows the joy and happiness they bring to our lives. All these pets ask in return is to be sheltered, fed, and cared for when they’re sick or hurt,” said the district attorney, who is a dog owner himself.

Advertisement:

“Sadly, too many animals and pets end up getting hurt through malicious intent or conscious neglect,” he continued. “This task force will improve our ability to investigate, charge, and prosecute these cases and, hopefully, reduce them.”

Animal cruelty cases have been on the rise statewide. From 2019 to 2022, cases of animal abuse increased more than 70%, according to the Massachusetts Trial Court.

Just last year, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals led 684 investigations involving animal abuse, Hayden noted.

In October, Chelsea police arrested a man after they allegedly found a decomposing dog in his apartment.

In November, Boston police allegedly saw a woman punch, kick, and hit her dog with a glass bottle near the Common.

Officials also noted that up to 70% of domestic violence victims are pet owners, and of those with pets, 48-71% report that their pets have been abused or killed, according to the Domestic Violence Awareness Project.

“Rooting out animal cruelty is at the very heart of what we do … If there are legislative changes that will help stop cruelty in the future, this task force will be a success.” MSPCA-Angell President Neal Litvack said.

We echo the Suffolk County DA's office and are also happy to be a part of "the creation of the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Task Force, the 1st multi-agency effort in the county aimed @ reducing animal cruelty & coordinating LE efforts to hold animal abusers accountable."… pic.twitter.com/5IUnYLwxsR — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) January 25, 2024

Watch the press conference below: