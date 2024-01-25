Local News Connecticut church built in 1810 collapses, no one injured, officials say The church and officials said no one was injured, but state search and rescue teams were on site Thursday evening. City of New London, Connecticut

A church in New London, Conn. built in 1810 collapsed Thursday, officials said. There are no reported injuries.

Engaging Heaven Church at 66 Union St. in New London shared on Facebook that the building had collapsed, but said no one inside or outside the building was injured.

In images shared by New London police, it appears the church’s roof and steeple collapsed. The church said the building was “destroyed.”

“At this time we are letting New London’s finest do what they do best as they assess the situation. They are some of the best around. They are making sure the area is safe and secure. We are grateful no one was hurt,” the church shared around 5 p.m. on Thursday. “The Church is thriving and strong. We trust in an unshakable God!”

Residents were warned away from the areas of Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O’Neill by police. The City of New London said that the Urban Search and Rescue Team and the State Police search dogs were on site around 4:30 p.m.

The church is the former home of First Congregational, which sold the building to Engaging Heaven Ministries in 2015.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he deployed state emergency services to aid local officials at the church.

“Our heart goes out to those for whom the bell no longer tolls,” he said on X. “All our prayers that there are no injuries.”

