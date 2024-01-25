Local News Connecticut man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Fall River Angle Fabian Robles-Nicasio, 22, was charged Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Juan Manuel Batista Castro in December in Fall River.

A Connecticut man was charged with murder Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.

Investigators charged 22-year-old Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio with murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, the DA’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

According to officials, he was arrested along with 11 other people as a result of a multi-state, long-term investigation into racketeering and gang activity.

Robles-Nicasio was also charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and ordered held on $75,000 bail, officials said.

“Now that a charge of murder has been filed against the defendant, he cannot be released from custody even if he posted his Connecticut bail,” officials said in the statement. “He will be arraigned as a fugitive from Connecticut in the coming days.”

Fall River police responded to 911 calls at on Dec. 23 regarding a person shot at 326 Bank St. First responders found 44-year-old Juan Manuel Batista Castro suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Today’s announcement means the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of state and local police departments from across the county, has solved all 13 homicides that occurred in Bristol County in 2023,” the statement said.

According to the statement, every homicide in Fall River over the last decade has also now been solved.