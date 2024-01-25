Local News Littleton woman dies in New Hampshire snowmobile crash The victim was identified as 56-year-old Stacey McGarry of Littleton.

A Massachusetts woman was killed in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Berlin Police officers were the first at the crash scene, which happened on Corridor 12 in the town of Berlin, New Hampshire, near Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

The officers were attempting lifesaving measures on 56-year-old Stacey McGarry of Littleton, Mass., when Berlin firefighters and EMS arrived. EMS personnel were unable to resuscitate McGarry, officials said.

After an interview with the only witness to the crash, investigators said it appeared McGarry and a passenger were traveling west on Corridor 12 when McGarry failed to make a turn on the trail.

“It appears that McGarry did not attempt to make the turn an instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock which caused the snowmobile to become airborne,” a statement on the N.H. Fish and Game Department website said. “The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.”

Officials told The Boston Globe that the passenger was thrown off the snowmobile but was “otherwise physically uninjured” and was the one who called 911.

“At this time, it appears that speed and inexperience are the leading factors in the crash,” officials told the Globe. “The investigation is ongoing.”