Local News ‘Don’t miss your mammogram’: Radio host Candy O announces breast cancer diagnosis "I'm very, very luck," Candy O'Terry said. "I have stage 1 breast cancer, caught really early, the very Boston doctors."

Boston radio host Candy O’Terry, also known as Candy O, announced this week her diagnosis of stage 1 breast cancer.

In a video posted to social media, O’Terry said she was diagnosed in November, but explained, “I just wasn’t ready to talk about my health situation publicly.”

O’Terry was the morning voice of Boston’s Magic 106.7 after moving up from secretary to co-host. After exiting in 2015, she started the Candy O Radio Network where she has a podcast, “The Story Behind Her Success.” So far, she has interviewed more than 1,000 women to uplift their inspiring stories.

In the video, O’Terry said that the diagnosis had always been her biggest fear because her mother died of breast cancer.

“Boy, talk about coming full circle, and all the things of my childhood that scared the most out of me is what I’ve been experiencing,” she said. “But I’m very, very lucky, you guys. I have stage 1 breast cancer, caught really early, the very Boston doctors.”

Following an “abnormal mammogram” in late September, O’Terry went through various procedures before being diagnosed in early November.

“Don’t miss your mammogram! I never have, and I think it saved my life,” she said.

She begins the first of 16 radiation treatments at Newton-Wellesley Hospital next week.

O’Terry closed by asking her audience, “Please keep me in your prayers.”