Local News Saugus Middle High School teacher arrested after “suspicious substance” found at school, police say Police were called to the school at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday and arrested Roxanne Plaskon on possession of a Class A substance, the department said.

A Saugus Middle High School teacher was arrested Thursday after a “suspicious substance” was found in a faculty bathroom, police said.

Roxanne Plaskon, a 52-year-old teacher at the school, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A substance in connection with the incident.

“The allegations concerning this employee are deeply concerning to the Saugus Public Schools and the Town of Saugus and the employee was arrested at that time,” said Saugus Public School Superintendent Michael Hashem in an emailed statement. “The school department has worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so.”

Saugus Police received a 911 call at approximately 10:39 a.m. regarding a suspicious substance found in a faculty bathroom. Police investigated and identified Plaskon as a suspect, police said.

According to the school’s website, Plaskon is a science teacher.

No other staff or students were in danger at the time of the incident, police said.

No other information was immediately available.