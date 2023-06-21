Local Obituaries Local obituary: Edward Fredkin, 88, ‘visionary’ scientist and fighter pilot Edward Fredkin, of Brookline, died on June 13, 2023.

Fredkin, Edward Scientist, entrepreneur, pilot, father Edward Fredkin, 88, from Brookline, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 13, 2023.

Edward was born in Los Angeles, in 1934, the youngest of his three siblings, the late Hedda, Norman and Joan. His insatiable curiosity and passion for life were evident from an early age. At age 19, he left Caltech to join the United States Airforce to become a fighter pilot. This career brought Edward to the Boston area when he was assigned to the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he became one of the early computer programmers. Edward’s visionary ideas and revolutionary theories helped shape the field of computer science, artificial intelligence, and complex systems.

He was a leading proponent of digital physics, advocating that the universe could be conceived as a vast computational system. His work on reversible computing and the concept of digital philosophy challenged traditional notions and paved the way for new frontiers of scientific inquiry.

Edward Fredkin worked with many companies in the computer field and held academic positions at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, and Boston University. He received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Dickson Prize in Science in 1984. Ed was a computer programmer, a pilot, an advisor to businesses and governments, and a physicist.

Leaving to cherish his memory and legacy is his beloved wife, Joycelin, with whom he shared 43 years of love and companionship; and their son, Richard; his children, Susan, Sally, Michael, born from his union with Dorothy; grandchildren, Paris, Daisy, Alexis, Misha, Robert and Marina; great-grandchild, Tobin; brother, Norman; sister, Joan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and colleagues.

As we mourn Edward’s loss, let us celebrate his remarkable life and honor his profound impact on the world. Edward Fredkin will forever be remembered as a pioneer, a brilliant thinker, and a kind soul who enriched our world with his intellect and compassion. Edward Fredkin’s brilliance and spirit will forever shine brightly in our hearts and minds. A Celebration of Edward’s Life is planned for October 2023.

