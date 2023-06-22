Local Obituaries Local obituary: Edna (Precourt) Bowers, 96, Holbrook hall-of-famer Edna (Precourt) Bowers, of Holbrook, died on June 7, 2023.

Edna (Precourt) Bowers. – via Legacy.com

Bowers, Edna (Precourt) Of Holbrook died peacefully at home on June 7, 2023 after a long and wonderful life. She was 96 years old.

She leaves her children, Bill, Matt, Ned, Kate, Tim, Dan, and Jane; grandchildren, Veronica, Paul, and Joel; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Isabella, Penelope, and James; and her dear sister-in-law, Helen. She was predeceased by her son; her brother, Charles; and Kevin, her beloved husband of 62 years. Sandra and Ivy, dedicated and compassionate carers, became cherished companions in her final years.

Edna was a delight to all who met her, known for her formidable wit and creativity, profound wisdom, limitless patience, and loving kindness. Her mild manner belied the keen mind, grit, and determination that those who knew her best witnessed daily.

In addition to raising a large family, Edna was deeply engaged in her community. She served many years as President of the Holbrook Historical Society, or, as she put it “chief cook and bottle-washer.” She led Holbrook’s town-wide celebrations of its centennial in 1972, the U.S. bicentennial, and leap-year birthdays. She served on the Historical Commission and Festival of Lights, and worked as an election official. Edna was inducted into the Holbrook Hall of Fame in 2019 for her tireless work.

Edna enjoyed drawing and her home was decorated with a number of her own artworks. To share her love of art with everyone, she became a docent and Registrar at the Fuller Museum in Brockton. She continued to draw until just before her death, creating a portrait of her beloved caregiver’s daughter and gifting this to the caregiver’s family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holbrook Food Pantry, 153 South Franklin St. (617) 510-3988. A Funeral Mass will be held July 15, 2023 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 153 South Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com.