Local Obituaries Local obituary: Brian Long, 51, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ambassador Brian Long, of Boston and Provincetown, died on June 14, 2023.

Brian Long. – via J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel

Long, Brian Christopher Age 51, of Boston and Provincetown, passed away on Wednesday, June 14th, at Massachusetts General Hospital after a lifelong courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Since his earliest years, Brian was a recognizable ambassador for the Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapters of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, helping to raise millions of dollars to combat the genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive systems.

Brian was raised in Tewksbury, by his mother Pierrette Long, along with his father Robert ‘Bob’ Long and Brian’s loving stepmother, Muriel Long. He is the loving husband of Ed Feijo of Boston. Dear brother of Bobby of Bridgewater; and sisters, Whitney Long Jenness and her husband, Cole Jenness, of Marshfield, and his sister, Pamela Axford and her husband, Russell, of Plymouth. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and in what Brian would consider an honor to his lasting legacy of courage and perseverance, donations can be made in Brian’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation using this link: https://give.cff.org/tribute/brianlong. For full obituary, please visit: www.watermanboston.com 617-536-4110

