Local Obituaries Local obituary: Jackson MacKenzie, 34, Northeastern grad Jackson MacKenzie, of Boston, died on June 17, 2023.

Jackson MacKenzie. – via Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory

MacKenzie, Jackson K. Age 34, of Boston, MA, died unexpectedly on the morning of Saturday, June 17, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle against anxiety and depression. He was the beloved husband of Benjamin Delaney, formerly of Westerly, RI. He was the cherished second son of Scott and Genevieve MacKenzie, of Bedford, NH.

In addition to his husband and parents, Jackson will be greatly missed by his brother, Doug (Joely) MacKenzie, of Hudson, NH; and his sister, Lydia MacKenzie, of Boulder, CO; as well as his paternal grandparents, Doug and Nancy MacKenzie, of Manchester, NH; his parents-in-law, Valerie Ahern (Tom Dinoto) and Robert Delaney (Paula Niedermann); his sister-in-law, Erica (Aaron) Bliven; his young nephews, Scott MacKenzie and Ace and Maxwell Bliven; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his parents’ cat, Angel, which he adored. Jackson was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Carol Robinson.

After graduating from The Derryfield School, Jackson studied computer science at Northeastern University, where he began his more than decade long career at Akamai Technologies. During this time, Jackson also found success as a writer, using his talent, creativity, and personal experiences to publish six books between two separate genres.

Jackson will be forever remembered for his incredible kindness, his wonderful humor, his impressive intellect, and the abundance of love that he endlessly shared with family, friends, and animals. The goodness of Jackson’s spirit was immediate to all who met him, and his exemplary character will always inspire us to live fully, love deeply, and help others.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 11th at The Derryfield School, Manchester, NH. Visit bit.ly/jacksonmackenziememorial for details and RSVP information. At the request of Jackson’s family, please omit sending flowers. Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory.