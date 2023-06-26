Local Obituaries Local obituary: Priscilla (Gilbert) Alpert, 76, CEO of roofing company Priscilla (Gilbert) Alpert, of Southborough, died on June 23, 2023.

Priscilla (Gilbert) Alpert. – via Legacy.com

Alpert, Priscilla B. (Gilbert) Of Southborough, on June 23, 2023 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of 55 years to Howard Alpert. Devoted mother to Alex Alpert. Dear mother-in-law to Carrie Alpert. Cherished and adored Nana of Jacob and Zoe Alpert. Priscilla also leaves behind many friends, nieces and nephews and family.

Priscilla loved to love on her family, especially her grandchildren whom she enjoyed exposing to the arts, their Jewish heritage and of course her favorite sports: skiing and golf.

Priscilla loved all areas of the arts, perhaps this stemmed from her attending finishing school or maybe it was because she had become an interior decorator; regardless, she hated the color yellow — loathed it — she loved cashmere and black clothing and always accented her outfits with fabulous statement pieces. And she loved the word “fabulous.”

In the 1980s Priscilla took over Gilbert and Becker Co., the company her father Harris Gilbert had started; doing this made her a female CEO in a field dominated by men. Priscilla and her husband, Howard, grew the company and she then was able to hand the company down to her son, Alexander.

Her memory will be a blessing, today and forever ~

A Chapel Service will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA on Tuesday, June 27 at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscilla’s memory may be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org/give as she was a lover of creatures big and small. Levine Chapels – Brookline (617) 277-8300 www.levinechapels.com

