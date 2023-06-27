Local Obituaries Local obituary: Tamara (Lukowicz) O’Hara, 53, longtime registered nurse Tamara (Lukowicz) O'Hara, of Marion, died on June 22, 2023.

Tamara (Lukowicz) O’Hara. – via Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Homes

O’Hara, Tamara (Lukowicz) Age 53, of Marion, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was the wife and soulmate of Shawn O’Hara.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Glenn and Celine (DeCesere) Lukowicz, she spent her early childhood in Hawaii and most of her life in Marion. Tamara was a graduate of Bishop Stang High School and Bristol Community College, where she earned her degree in Nursing. Tamara worked as a Registered Nurse in the Fall River area for both St. Anne’s Hospital and Prima Care for a combined twenty-five years.

Tamara loved traveling and her dogs, but mostly any activities or time she could spend with her family and friends, where she enveloped everyone she met with kindness, compassion, laughter and love.

Tamara is survived by her husband, Shawn; her step-children, whom she just adored, Joshua O’Hara, Jacob O’Hara and his partner, Kaitlin Oliveira, and Annie O’Hara; her parents, Glenn and Celine; her sister, Kym (Lukowicz) Lee and her husband, Terence; her nephews, Dr. Terence Lee, Jr. and his partner, Dr. Ashley Lin, and Matthew Lee. In addition, she leaves behind her mother and father-in-law, Christine (Paltrineri) and George O’Hara, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Cynthia O’Hara; and brother-in-law, George O’Hara, III and his partner, Mary Tierney, along with beloved aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and the most incredible friends and friendships.

She is predeceased by her grandparents, Bill and Agnes DeCesare and Leon and Diana Lukowicz; as well as Louis and Treva Paltrineri; Barbara and George O’Hara, Sr.; Nicholas Pilla, Lisa McIntosh Fucile and Ian Barlow.

We would like to thank the incredible doctors and nurses and staff at both Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion throughout this past year.

Her Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 AM, at St. Mary’s Church, 789 Dartmouth St., Dartmouth, with everyone invited to meet directly at Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4-8 PM, at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tamara’s memory can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Homes. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].