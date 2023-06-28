Local Obituaries Local obituary: Dr. Benjamin Eleonu, 67, OB/GYN at Boston Medical Center and the Mattapan Community Health Center Dr. Benjamin Eleonu, of Sharon, died on June 9, 2023.

Dr. Benjamin Eleonu. – via Roberts and Sons Funeral Home

Eleonu, Benjamin Chelem MD Age 67, of Sharon, passed away June 9, 2023, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was the son of the late Emmanuel and Dorothy (Wurunwo) Eleonu.

Benjamin was born on December 29, 1955, in Ubima, Rivers, Nigeria. He was employed as an OB/GYN physician at Boston Medical Center and the Mattapan Community Health Center. He had many hobbies, including reading and painting. He loved watching various things on tv, including Nigerian movies, Shark Tank, soccer games and comedies. Benjamin was an active member of Waters Church in Norwood, where he generously volunteered his time. He also was an active member of Obakor Ikwerre New England and the American Medical Association.

Advertisement:

Loving husband of Clara (Chidinma) Eleonu. Beloved father of Azubuike Benjamin Eleonu, Chinma Miriam Eleonu and Chinda Kingsley Eleonu; his brother, Biandu Chinwo; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Friday, June 30, from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 1, at 10 AM at the Waters Church, 668 Walpole Street, Norwood. A semi-private Interment for his family to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Benjamin may be sent to Miriam’s Residence Inc., 28 South Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Please write his name on the memo line.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Roberts and Sons Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].