Local Obituaries Local obituary: Meghan Raveis, 45, Williams College soccer alum and mother of three Meghan Raveis, a Springfield native living in Fairfield, Connecticut, died on June 23, 2023.

Meghan Raveis. – via Lesko & Polke Funeral Home

Raveis, Meghan was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, whose loving heart was felt by those around her. She was a model of devotion to her family, friends and interests which brought communities together and advocated on behalf of those in need.

Meghan tragically died on June 23, 2023, when she was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking; she was 45 years old. She is survived by her husband, Ryan; and children, Eleanor, Dane and Conor of Fairfield, CT; parents, Maurice and Eileen Cavanaugh of West Yarmouth, MA; brothers and their wives and children, Brian, Tatiana, Charlie, Wes, Drew and Reese Cavanaugh of Hingham, MA and Daniel, Jennifer, Travis, Colton and Gavin Cavanaugh of Hingham, MA; father and mother-in-law, William and Candy Raveis of Naples, FL; brother-in-law, Chris Raveis; and his children, Laci, Charlotte and Will of Rowayton, CT; and sister and brother-in-law, Laurie Raveis and Dennis Kole of Bellingham, WA.

As a child born and raised in Springfield, MA and through the love of her family, Meghan developed a character and diverse set of skills that would appear in life’s later accomplishments. She possessed a fierce dedication to anything that she put her mind to, a trait that would help her become a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Massachusetts State Soccer Championship team at Cathedral High School, as well as the Massachusetts state all-star team, honors that would earn her acceptance to Williams College. In college, Meghan continued to excel as a student athlete who would help lead her soccer team to the NCAA Final Four and would complete her athletic career by receiving an NCAA all-tournament laurel in her senior season. After graduating Williams in 2000 with a degree in psychology, she worked in the financial services industry, leading teams for State Street Research, Columbia Management and Legg Mason, before devoting all her energy to her family.

Meghan and Ryan married in 2005 through a love that was born from a college friendship and blossomed into something so much more than they could have ever imagined. Meghan was blessed as a mother with the birth of their daughter, Eleanor in 2007, a role that she relished and embraced wholeheartedly. She was selfless and tender-hearted, and it was in her nature to always give more than was asked of her. In this vein, she raised three beautiful children and spent countless hours snuggling, tutoring, empowering, caring for and showing her children what it meant to be a strong and compassionate person. Indeed, family was her true-love, and it came with an ease that was evident by those who knew her.

As the children grew, Meghan began reapplying her unique life skills and personal traits to advocate for charities and those in need. Meghan would serve lunch at the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, support the Adam J. Lewis House and most notably, became the Managing Director of the William Raveis Charitable fund, where she spearheaded its expansion to include 40 regional events across New England and Florida. She did all of this while also launching the Raveis Ride+Walk, the largest and most successful event in the company’s history.

In recognition of these inspiring and selfless efforts, Meghan was recognized as the William Raveis Entrepreneur of the Year and named to the Damon Runyon Board of Directors in 2015. And through her passion and drive, the Nobel-prize winning organization has more than quadrupled its goal to $4 million and funded 28 scientists over the last eight years.

Meghan lived a beautiful and full life; she humbly touched the lives of countless people without seeking praise or attention and her heart was filled by her family and friendships. She will be missed beyond measure, but her presence and memory will remain embedded forever.

Private Services for Meghan will be held for her immediate family and close friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The William Raveis Charitable Fund, https://raveischaritablefund.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=521

