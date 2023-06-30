Local Obituaries Local obituary: Edward Ginsburg, 90, lawyer, judge, law professor, and ‘life of the party!’ Edward Ginsburg died on June 24, 2023.

Edward Ginsburg. – via Legacy.com

Ginsburg, Edward Myles Age 90, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 24, 2023.

Eddie was larger than life. He was a Pied Piper, attracting a following wherever he went. He brightened up every room he entered with his big smile, stylish vibrant bow ties, and contagious exuberance. He touched everyone he met with his warmth, kindness, and encouragement.

Eddie grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, with his mother, Esther Ginsburg; father, William Ginsburg; and younger sister, Lee Herbst. He attended Shady Hill School, which he always credited with giving him a love of learning, Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College, and Harvard Law School. He practiced law with his father as a trial lawyer in Boston for many years. He proudly served as a Probate and Family Court judge for 25 years, working tirelessly to help lawyers and litigants through difficult times. He was a professor at Boston College Law School and Suffolk University Law School, and taught classes through Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education and Flaschner Judicial Institute.

Advertisement:

He volunteered on many boards. One of his favorites was Lawyers Weekly where he discussed current issues and controversies in the legal world with lawyers from across the state. After retiring from the bench, Eddie formed Senior Partners for Justice which helped people in Probate and Family Court who were unable to afford a lawyer. He recruited volunteers everywhere he went and called each one personally to thank them for taking a case. He worked with his son-in-law, Jonathan Mannina, at Community Legal Aid, where he supervised family law lawyers in meetings, on Zoom, and, his favorite, at lunch!

In his lucky life, his luckiest find was his cherished wife, Julie. The story he told was that he saw Julie across a crowded room and knew instantly she was “The One.” They got engaged within three weeks and their love story continued as they held hands in the movies or at the theater for almost 60 years. Together they raised their two daughters, Jennifer Ginsburg and Lauren Madden. He talked about them constantly and was their number one fan in all aspects of their lives. He welcomed to his family his sons-in-law, Jonathan Mannina and Matthew Madden, and enjoyed talking with them about sports, politics, and life. He adored his grandsons, Carlo and Max Mannina, going to all their games and performances. He always showed up. He was available for his entire extended family and was particularly close with his niece Elizabeth Herbst Brady.

Advertisement:

Eddie was a long-suffering Red Sox fan. In 2005, he was recognized as Bostonian of the Year for his work at the Big Dig. He was proud of this accomplishment, mostly because he beat out David “Big Papi” Ortiz, who came in second. He loved all his dogs, particularly his beloved Pumpkin, who was always by his side wherever he went. He always wanted to hear the recent gossip, big or small. His Happy Place was his family home in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, where he spent each summer since his childhood enjoying the lake with his family, including his cousin Earl Silbert whom he considered to be his brother.

Eddie loved a celebration and a good meal. He prided himself on being a great guest. Truth be told, he was always the life of the party! As he said, “I have lived a full life. I have a wonderful family.” He made us all laugh and we will treasure memories of him forever and ever.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name may be made to Community Legal Aid (https://communitylegal.org/get-involved/donate).

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].